July 14, 2021
Communities in South Africa unite to tackle looting and violence
Communities in South Africa have rallied to protect their businesses and neighbourhood from looting and vandalism triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week. We speak to Durban resident, Vishalan Naidu who is a legal analyst, but has been out on the streets protecting his neighbourhood from the vandals. #ProZumaProtests #SouthAfricaunrest
