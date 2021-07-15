Turkey’s Night of Defiance: Five Years On

It’s been five years since the July 15 military coup attempt in Turkey against the democratically elected government. 251 victims were killed that night as civilians risked their lives to defend their democracy. The rogue military faction was defeated by the morning of July 16. The Newsmakers takes a look at how the coup was quashed, examines the impact it’s had on the country and what happened to those responsible. Guests: Murat Aslan Security researcher at the SETA Foundation and former official with the Turkish Armed Forces Taha Meli Arvas Vice Chair at the Capital Markets Board of Turkey