WORLD
1 MIN READ
The EU Announces Plan To Become First Carbon Neutral Continent
The European Union has announced an ambitious new plan to become the first carbon neutral continent. The bloc wants to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol powered cars by 2035 and also introduce a tax on aviation and maritime fuel. The proposed plan is to impose a carbon border tax. While some critics say it’s too much too soon, one of the best known climate activists, Great Thunberg, says it actually doesn’t go far enough. The effects of climate change are already being acutely felt by hundreds of millions of people around the world. Guests: Dann Mitchell Associate Professor in Atmospheric Science at Bristol University Alexandre Koberle Grantham Institute Research Fellow at Imperial College London Rupert Read Former spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion and member of the UK Green Party
The EU Announces Plan To Become First Carbon Neutral Continent
July 16, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us