UK consumer price index at three-year high of 2.5% in June | Money Talks

From food and petrol, to used cars and clothes, consumer prices are surging across the globe, as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Supply chains are struggling to keep-up with pent-up demand, with businesses passing-on higher input costs to consumers. Investors are also starting to worry that central banks might step-in to keep prices in-check by raising interest rates. But as Paolo Montecillo reports. We got more on this with Matt Maley in Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak. #Pandemic #Inflation #UKeconomy