July 16, 2021
Turkey marks fifth anniversary of defeated coup
Commemorations have been held across #Turkey to mark five years since the country defeated an attempted military coup. And it was everyday citizens, who played a critical role in making sure the coup failed. More than 2,000 were injured while standing up for their nation's future, and throughout Thursday, the government has been honouring the 251 people who died on the night of July the 15th 2016.
