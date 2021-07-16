Prolonged Droughts Pose Threat to Turkey’s Agricultural Sector

Turkey’s agricultural sector is a major contributor to its GDP and is the nation’s biggest employer. But a warming climate is posing threats to its food production. With declining water levels and prolonged periods of drought, the climate crisis could affect farmers the most, who make up to about 20 percent of the country’s total workforce. Now Turkey is coming up with ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. Guests: Seda Sevim Yamac Assistant Professor at the Konya Food and Agriculture University Sharon George Senior Lecturer at Keele University