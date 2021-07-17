WORLD
Has the US Left an Emboldened Taliban?
Peace negotiations between the US, the Afghan government and the Taliban have resulted in the near completion of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The peace deals have also facilitated the promise of the Taliban’s legitimacy as a political party under the Afghan government, on the condition that the group reduces its attacks in the country. But analysts worry that the Taliban is on a charm offensive and that their actions on the ground will look very different from their promises at the negotiation table. The group also continues to make claims of large territorial gains across the country. Has the US left an emboldened Taliban?
July 17, 2021
