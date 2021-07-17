Elderly Muslims battle age amid 2021 Hajj restrictions

The Hajj is the largest annual gathering of Muslims in the world. It is a pilgrimage that all Muslims - if they can afford it - must do once in their lifetime. But, for a second year in a row, the pandemic has forced Saudi Arabia to limit the Hajj to only citizens and local residents. Millions of elderly Muslims are the most affected. Shoaib Hasan tells us why. #Hajj2021