Organisers report three new Covid-19 cases among athletes

Covid-19 has infiltrated the Olympic Village in Tokyo with two athletes and an organiser already testing positive. South Africa also reported three cases in its football squad. The opening ceremony will kick off the year long delayed games this Friday. But it's a precarious moment. Tokyo still doesn't have the pandemic under control, seeing seven-month highs. As the first of thousands of athletes arrive, these could be the first of many infections. Liz Maddock reports. #TokyoOlympics