July 19, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the climate crisis to blame for Europe’s deadly floods?
Thousands of people are picking up the pieces of their lives after floods tore through Germany and Belgium, with European officials promising help to rebuild. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited flood-hit parts of western Germany. Bob Ward from the London School of Economics weighs in on whether these floods are tied to the climate crisis. #AngelaMerkel
Is the climate crisis to blame for Europe’s deadly floods?
Explore