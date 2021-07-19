England’s ‘Freedom Day’ | Tokyo Olympics Set Amidst State of Emergency

July 19th is being called Freedom Day in England as the country becomes the first in the world to lift all Coronavirus restrictions. It will be up to individuals to determine how to best continue protecting themselves and others. Almost 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, but positive COVID cases are almost doubling every week. Is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan premature? Also, The Tokyo Olympic Games begins this Friday despite the host city’s continuing state of emergency due to rising Coronavirus infections. Almost half a million people signed a petition to cancel the Olympics. But with the Japanese economy taking a brutal hit during the pandemic and more than 15 billion dollars invested, the government is desperate to get back on track. Guests: Anthony Grayling Philosopher and Author Paul Hunter Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia Andrew Lee Reader of Public Health at Sheffield University Seijiro Takeshita International Business Management Professor at Shizuoka University