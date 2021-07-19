July 19, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are differences between the Afghan govt and Taliban beyond reconciliation?
Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban have ended without a major breakthrough. The two sides, who have been meeting in Doha for the past two days, failed to find common ground. Obaidullah Baheer. lecturer of transitional justice at the American University in Kabul, weighs in. #DohaPeaceTalks
Are differences between the Afghan govt and Taliban beyond reconciliation?
Explore