Turkish President Erdogan pays an official visit to the TRNC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed a special session of the Assembly of the Republic of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. He arrived on Monday for a two-day visit and will attend the 47th anniversary of the country's peace operation on the island on Tuesday. Mensur Akgun from Istanbul Kultur University has more on the president’s visit. #Erdogan