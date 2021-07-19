BIZTECH
Angela Merkel promises financial aid after deadly floods | Money Talks
As flood waters recede, the full extent of heavy rains across western Europe is being revealed. More than 180 people have died in the region, and dozens more remain missing. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel visited one of her country's worst-affected areas on Sunday. She said the damage to local communities was 'surreal'. TRT World's Sibel Karkus was in Schuld and sent us this report. Let's get more from Sibel Karkus who's in Schuld, Germany - one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding. #Germany #Floods #AngelaMerkel
July 19, 2021
