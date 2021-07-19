BIZTECH
Oil prices have plunged by around 6-percent after the world's major exporters agreed to phase out production cuts implemented when the pandemic disrupted global fuel demand. Earlier, OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disagreed on how much more oil each would be allowed to sell overseas. But as Mobin Nasir reports, demand for crude could take a hit just as its supplies are finally ramping up. For more on this, Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's President of Transversal Consulting and is the author of Saudi Inc. #OPEC #Barrels #OilPrices
