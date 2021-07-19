Turkey's oldest confectionery prepares for busy Eid season | Money Talks

Baklava is a staple on Turkish tables. More than 1,200 tons of it is produced every day, and Turks eat an average of almost four and a half kilograms of the sweet a year. It's the most popular treat to serve during the Eid holidays. Tayyibe Aydin went to one of Istanbul's oldest confectioneries to see how it's preparing for the festive season. #Turkey #Eid #Confectionery