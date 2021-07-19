July 19, 2021
England lifts most restrictions, masks no longer mandatory
Almost all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in England - a milestone being dubbed #FreedomDay. Masks and social distancing are no longer required by law. Nightclubs can reopen and there will be no limits on how many people can socialise or attend events. However the move is facing criticism as it comes as new infections in the country spiral. Sarah Morice reports
