What is the significance of President Erdogan’s visit to Lefkosa?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed a parade for Peace and Freedom Day in Lefkosa. Erdogan's two-day visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus marks the 47th anniversary of Ankara's peace operation on the island. TRNC Presidency Special Adviser Huseyin Isiksal explains the significance of this visit. #TurkishCyprus