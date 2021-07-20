July 20, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why are victims of US-led raids in Iraq and Syria not paid more compensation?
Senior US lawmakers are calling on Congress to review the persistent undercounting of civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq and make compensation payments for victims and their families. Political analyst Mark Meirowitz explains why the US is not paying out more compensation to victims of US raids in Iraq and Syria. #Mosul
Why are victims of US-led raids in Iraq and Syria not paid more compensation?
Explore