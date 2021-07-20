July 20, 2021
Chancellor Angela Merkel promises government aid within days
German officials are under growing pressure to explain how, as one of the world's richest nations, the country was so unprepared for last week's catastrophic #flooding. The disaster has claimed at least 196 lives across Europe with many more still missing. Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Belgian counterpart are both promising rapid financial aid to those affected. Sarah Morice reports.
