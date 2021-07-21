Pandemic overwhelms Iraq's already fragile healthcare sector | Money Talks

In Iraq, efforts to control a rise in COVID-19 cases are being stymied by the country's poor medical infrastructure. Years of conflict and government corruption have crippled facilities. There are just 250 hospitals in the entire country, and relief organisations say that's just a fraction of what Iraqis needed. Shoaib Hasan explains. #Iraq #Pandemic #HealthcareSector