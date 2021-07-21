Wealthy Americans splash out on luxury yachts this year | Money Talks

Jeff Bezos's space travels aren't the only thing making headlines. The billionaire recently bought a half-a-billion dollar, 127-metre superyacht, built by Dutch company Oceanea. He's one of many splashing out and hitting the high seas in style. Kyoko Gasha has more on the superyacht buying boom and what's driving it. #LuxuryYachts #Wealth #Pandemic