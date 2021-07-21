July 21, 2021
President Erdogan rules out concessions on TRNC visit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says future talks on Cyprus can only happen if it is between two equal and sovereign states. He made the comments after returning from a two-day official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We speak to former Turkish Ambassador Uluc Ozulker about president Erdogan’s comments about future talks on Cyprus. #Cyprus
