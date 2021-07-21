July 21, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
New York chef finds unique way to lure staff back to work
The Covid-19 pandemic hit the hospitality and #restaurantsector hard. One industry body New York City Hospitality Alliance in New York estimates that more than a third of the city's 250,000 restaurants and bars have closed permanently. Now that the Big Apple is open for business, restaurant owners are having a hard time finding skilled workers, as many have left the city for good. One chef has come up with an innovative way to lure staff back.
New York chef finds unique way to lure staff back to work
Explore