BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Netflix plans gaming venture as subscriber growth slows | Money Talks
Shares of Netflix have fallen after the video streaming giant revealed it lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers in the US and Canada, as more people emerged from lockdowns. So now it's attempting an entertainment industry hat-trick. Netflix has already changed the TV and movie landscapes. Now it wants to do the same for video games. It's part of a bid to keep customers from switching to other platforms, or leaving their screens for the outside world. For more, we spoke to Paolo Pescatore in London. He's a telecommunications, media and technology analyst and founder of PP Foresight. #Netflix #Subscribers #Streaming
Netflix plans gaming venture as subscriber growth slows | Money Talks
July 22, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us