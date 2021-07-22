BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Syrian refugee in the UK wins awards for her halloumi | Money Talks
For Syrians who've fled to new countries, the welcome is not always warm. But one refugee in the UK is winning hearts her with halloumi. After escaping the war with almost nothing, Razan Al-sous started a cheese company in Yorkshire. her now famous 'squeeky cheese' is winning awards globally. Our correspondent Sarah Morice has been to meet her. #Cheese #SyrinaRefugee #Halloumi
July 22, 2021
