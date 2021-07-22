July 22, 2021
Small businesses in South Africa count cost of riots and looting
South Africans are picking up the pieces after some of the worst violence to rock the country in three decades. Hundreds of people were killed, and tens of thousands of businesses damaged when protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spiralled out of control. Christopher Isike from University of Pretoria weighs in. #SouthAfricaunrest
