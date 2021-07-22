July 22, 2021
China's GDP growth slows to 7.9% in second quarter | Money Talks
China's economic recovery slowed significantly in the second quarter, amid rising prices and cooling manufacturing activity. GDP numbers showed 7.9-percent growth - a huge fall from the previous quarter. So what does this mean for the future of China's economy? Michelle Hennessy brings us this analysis. #China #GDPGrowth #Manufacturing
