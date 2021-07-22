July 22, 2021
US climate envoy calls on G20 leaders to take quick action
Keeping global heating in check is on top of the agenda as G20 environment and energy ministers meet in Italy. While catastrophic floods have swept across China and northwest Europe since last week, Eastern Europe and parts of North America are struggling to cope with record heatwaves. Sharon George, senior lecturer in Environmental Science at Keele University has more. #Climatecrisis
