July 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Norway commemorates victims 10 years after deadly attacks
Church bells have been rung across Norway for five minutes to mark 10 years since a far right extremist, killed 77 people. Most of the victims were teenagers at a youth camp. The terror attacks were carried out by Anders Breivik in Oslo and a nearby island, and were the worst in the country's modern history. But as Sarah Morice reports, survivors fear the country is failing to address the rise of farrightextremism.
Norway commemorates victims 10 years after deadly attacks
Explore