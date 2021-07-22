US climate envoy calls on G20 leaders to take quick action

Keeping #globalheating in check is on top of the agenda as G20 environment and energy ministers meet in Italy. While catastrophic floods have swept across China and northwest Europe since last week, Eastern Europe and parts of North America are struggling to cope with record heatwaves. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, far more of these disasters are expected if no quick action is taken.