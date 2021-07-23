US, Germany reach agreement over Nord Stream 2 pipeline | Money Talks

After years of being at odds, the US and Germany have finally reached a deal over a pipeline to transport natural gas from Russia to Europe. Washington says Moscow wants to build the Nord Stream 2 to cut out Ukraine from the region's energy trade. It sees the project as a threat to the interests of the US and its allies. Despite these reservations, the Biden administration is lifting sanctions on the pipeline in return for German assurances that it will compensate Kiev. But as Mobin Nasir reports, that decision has left Ukrainian officials fuming. #NordStream #GasPipeline #Sanctions