BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US, Germany reach agreement over Nord Stream 2 pipeline | Money Talks
After years of being at odds, the US and Germany have finally reached a deal over a pipeline to transport natural gas from Russia to Europe. Washington says Moscow wants to build the Nord Stream 2 to cut out Ukraine from the region's energy trade. It sees the project as a threat to the interests of the US and its allies. Despite these reservations, the Biden administration is lifting sanctions on the pipeline in return for German assurances that it will compensate Kiev. But as Mobin Nasir reports, that decision has left Ukrainian officials fuming. #NordStream #GasPipeline #Sanctions
US, Germany reach agreement over Nord Stream 2 pipeline | Money Talks
July 23, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us