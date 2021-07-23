July 23, 2021
BIZTECH
Djiboutian women run thriving foreign exchange business | Money Talks
Djibouti is one of Africa's smallest nations with a population of just under a million people. It's also one of the continent's poorest, with the UN saying 79-percent of people live in poverty. But on the streets, there's a group of women keeping Djibouti's informal economy thriving. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #Djibouti #ForeignExchange #WomenInBusiness
