Djiboutian women run thriving foreign exchange business | Money Talks

Djibouti is one of Africa's smallest nations with a population of just under a million people. It's also one of the continent's poorest, with the UN saying 79-percent of people live in poverty. But on the streets, there's a group of women keeping Djibouti's informal economy thriving. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #Djibouti #ForeignExchange #WomenInBusiness