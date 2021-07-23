BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US states reach $26B deal with drugmakers, distributors | Money Talks
In the US, 14 states have reached a 26-billion dollar settlement deal with drug companies accused of fueling America's deadly opioid epidemic. It's the largest corporate settlement since Big Tobacco, and officials are hopeful the funds will help end the crisis that's led to half a million people dying of drug overdoses. Laila Humairah has more. For more on the landmark settlement and how it can help affected communities, we spoke to Robert Kanter. He's an international drug recovery advocate and he joins us from New York. #USOpioidCrisis #Settlement #Overdose
US states reach $26B deal with drugmakers, distributors | Money Talks
July 23, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us