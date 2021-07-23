Why are separatist movements gaining momentum in Nigeria?

Nigerian separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho is being interrogated by officials in Benin. Igboho became the target of a criminal investigation for organising protests calling for the secession of his Yoruba tribe in Nigeria's south-west region. We ask Remi Adekoya, an expert in identity politics and a lecturer at the University of York in UK, why separatist movements are gaining momentum in Nigeria. #Nigeria