WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's Behind the Changing Middle East?
The Middle East has been seeing many political shifts as new leaders take power in the region. The year started with the ending of the Qatar blockade. And now the Saudis are welcoming the leader of Oman, who was usually kept a distance due to his country's close ties to Iran. But as old rivals reconcile, once close allies are going through a rough patch. The UAE and the Saudis are at odds over a host of regional issues. How will the rest of the year play out? Guests: Nader Hashemi Associate Professor at University of Denver Annelle Sheline Research Fellow at Quincy Institute
What's Behind the Changing Middle East?
July 23, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us