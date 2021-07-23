WORLD
Why Did Turkey’s Yacht Industry Boom During the Pandemic?
The COVID-19 pandemic battered global tourism, as lockdown and flight restrictions sealed up many borders. But during the crisis, the Turkish yacht industry surprisingly recorded growth. It continued to receive orders, catapulting the country into the top three yacht builders in the world. What's behind this success? Guests: Cem Seven Managing Director of SANMAR Stewart Campbell Editor-in-chief at Boat International Media
July 23, 2021
