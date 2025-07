Retouched Photos | Climavore: Seasons Made to Drift | ELEKTROIZOLASYON

On this episode of Showcase; Norway's Photo Law 00:02 Sophia Choukas-Bradley, Director of Teen and Young Adult Lab 03:20 ELEKTROIZOLASYON: Unknown Parameter Extro-Record 09:21 Shortcuts 15:16 Climavore: Seasons Made to Drift 16:50 London Museum of Design's 'Supermarket' 22:00 #RetouchedPhotos #Climavore #Exhibition