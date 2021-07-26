July 26, 2021
WORLD
Canada's reckoning after discovery of over 1000 graves
Canada is going through a national reckoning around a shameful chapter in its history. More than one thousand unmarked graves have recently been discovered across the country. But as Aadel Haleem explains, with some 150-thousand Indigenous children forced to attend residential schools in #Canada between 1883 and 1996, the country is just beginning to come to terms with its painful legacy.
