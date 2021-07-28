WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands of migrants have crossed into EU from Belarus
On the eastern fringes of Europe, on the border with Belarus, Lithuania is building a 550 km-long razor-wire wall to stop a sudden flow of migrants into its country. And it’s the very speed with which this influx has happened that has led to accusations that Belarus’ President is using the migrants to keep himself in power and put pressure on the EU to lift sanctions.So, is Alexander Lukashenko - with Russian help - actually flying in the men, women and children - and using them as political pawns? GUESTS: One on one Mantas Adomenas Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Panel: Dovile Sakaliene Member of the Lithuanian Parliament Pavel Havlicek Association for International Affairs Katsiaryna Shmatsina Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies
Thousands of migrants have crossed into EU from Belarus
July 28, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us