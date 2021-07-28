Thousands of migrants have crossed into EU from Belarus

On the eastern fringes of Europe, on the border with Belarus, Lithuania is building a 550 km-long razor-wire wall to stop a sudden flow of migrants into its country. And it’s the very speed with which this influx has happened that has led to accusations that Belarus’ President is using the migrants to keep himself in power and put pressure on the EU to lift sanctions.So, is Alexander Lukashenko - with Russian help - actually flying in the men, women and children - and using them as political pawns? GUESTS: One on one Mantas Adomenas Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Panel: Dovile Sakaliene Member of the Lithuanian Parliament Pavel Havlicek Association for International Affairs Katsiaryna Shmatsina Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies