Political Crisis in Tunisia | Worst Unrest in South Africa
Ten years after the Arab Spring, Tunisian democracy is now in crisis. The sacking of the Tunisian prime minister and the suspension of the country's legislature by President Kais Saied has led many to call it a coup. Once hailed as the Arab Spring's greatest success, is Tunisia's democracy at risk? Meanwhile in South Africa, the jailing of the former president Jacob Zuma has resulted in widespread riots. In what is being termed as the worst unrest since apartheid, more than 330 people have been killed, with thousands losing their livelihoods. Guests: Sami Hamdi Editor-in-chief of the International Interest Sharan Grewal Non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution Sipho Seepe Political analyst Oliver Dickson Political analyst
Political Crisis in Tunisia | Worst Unrest in South Africa
July 26, 2021
