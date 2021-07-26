July 26, 2021
WORLD
What does the political crisis in Tunisia tell us about the legacy of the Arab Spring?
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has fired the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent demonstrations broke out over the country’s worsening economic situation. We speak to Tallha Abdulrazaq from the University of Exeter about what this tells us about the legacy of the Arab Spring protests. #Tunisia
