Japanese firms cash in despite absence of Games spectators | Money Talks

The Olympics are under way after a rather subdued opening. Television ratings are down and the host nation Japan is taking a financial hit from the absence of spectators. But the Tokyo Games are still managing to produce some big winners. We spoke to Seijiro Takeshita in Shizuoka, Japan. He's a professor of management and information at the University of Shizuoka. #Olympics #Japan #CoronavirusPandemic