BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Tunisia's president Saied suspends parliament after anti-government protests | Money Talks
Tunisia's president has sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent protests broke out on Sunday. Although the move appears swift, President Kais Saied had warned of such action after more than a year of political disputes. The North African nation is grappling with an economic crisis, exacerbated by a failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As Liz Maddock reports, this is the biggest challenge Tunisia's young constitution has faced. Tarek Cherkaoui is Manager at TRT World's Research Centre and says leaders are exploiting economic struggles on the ground to do away with democracy in the country. #TunisiaProtests #Democracy #TunisiaEconomy
Tunisia's president Saied suspends parliament after anti-government protests | Money Talks
July 26, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us