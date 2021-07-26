July 26, 2021
WORLD
What strategy is there for Ennahda Movement to restore democracy in Tunisia?
Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked the Prime Minister and suspended the country’s parliament. Said Ferjani, senior official of the Ennahda Movement talks to TRT world about the situation in Tunisia and what strategy is there for the movement to restore parliamentary democracy in the country. #Tunisia #Ennahdha
