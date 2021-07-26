President Saied suspends parliament, sacks prime minister

Tunisia held up as the one success story of the #ArabSpring uprisings a decade ago. Now its new democracy is under threat after its president, Kais Saied, suspended parliament and dismissed the prime minister. The sacking was in response to violent protests over the government's handling of the economy and the pandemic. The President's supporters have celebrated the move - but his critics call it a political coup. And it's led to clashes in the capital Tunis. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.