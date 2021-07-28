BioNTech to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine | Money Talks

BioNTech aims to develop a more effective vaccine against malaria, one of the world's deadliest diseases. Nearly 230 million people are infected with the mosquito-borne parasite each year. The German firm is now seeking to follow up its successful COVID-19 vaccine, with a malaria jab based on the same messenger RNA technology. If successful, the shot could significantly reduce the mortality rate of the disease. Sibel Karkis has more.