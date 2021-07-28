Across The Balkans: Bulgaria’s Election Uncertainty | What a Tokyo 2020 Gold Medal Means for Kosovo

Bulgaria’s recent parliamentary elections have failed once again to produce a clear winner, exposing deep divisions. None of the parties could secure a majority and There Is Such a People or ITN, that narrowly won the most seats, is now struggling to form a coalition. If it fails to form a government, Bulgaria will have to go for its third election this year, which would coincide with presidential polls and could extend the political crisis. Dessislava Dimitrova has the latest developments from Sofia. Plus Kosovo became the first country in the Balkans to get a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, when Distria Krasniqi won the women's 48 kg judo final. How significant is the win for the nation which only declared independence in 2008? And can sports help in the reconciliation process with Serbia, while EU-brokered negotiations falter. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp