WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti on the Brink | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The commando-style execution of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse three weeks ago has plunged Haiti into even deeper political turmoil, as the United States and other Western powers weigh their optio ns and consider ways to stabilize a country engulfed in yet another acute crisis. Guests: Raoul Peck- Haitian filmmaker who directed the Oscar-nominated documentary “I am Not Your Negro” and the HBO documentary series “Exterminate All the Brutes”. He was Haiti’s Minister of Culture from 1996 to 1997 under President Aristide. Jemima Pierre- Assistant Professor in the Department of Anthropology and the Department of African American Studies at The University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) & Haiti/Americas Coordinator with The Black Alliance for Peace Jonathan Myerson Katz- Journalist and author of “The Big Truck That Went By: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left Behind a Disaster”. His upcoming book, “Gangsters of Capitalism: General Smedley Butler and the Making and Breaking of American Empire” will be released in January. --- Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Haiti on the Brink | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
July 28, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us