BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Big Tech firms rack up record sales, earnings in Q2 | Money Talks
Revenues and earnings for Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet have surged past already optimistic expectations, as demand for digital services and gadgets continues to soar. Some analysts believe the earnings boom is ending as the global economy emerges from the worst of the coronavirus crisis. But with billions of dollars being added to their cash reserves, Big Tech appears all set to expand its market even further. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Daniel Ives joined us from New York. He's managing director at Wedbush Securities. #TechStocks #Apple #Microsoft #Alphabet
Big Tech firms rack up record sales, earnings in Q2 | Money Talks
July 29, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us